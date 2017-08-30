Extra Gonski funding for Mid North schools

Schools in the Mid North are to receive additional funding through the Federal Government’s Gonski plan, with the electorate of Grey set to benefit substantially.

Federal Member for Grey, Rowan Ramsey said the new funding was part of a $1.9 billion funding boost for Grey for government and independent schools over the next decade that will see about $1889 on average extra for each student by 2027 as funding for schools is increased by almost 60 percent.

“I have now been provided with the individual school funding lines and have had the opportunity to sift through a wide range of schools in my electorate, from within the most and least affluent of my communities.”

“Catholic systemic schools throughout South Australia will receive an increase in per student funding in line with the other schools from 2018 to 2027 of $3831 and as a schooling system they will retain the right to distribute the total funding package through their schools as they see fit.”

