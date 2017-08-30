Hawks fly away to win by 85

The RSMU Hawks flew away from the South Clare Demons in the final term at Clare on Saturday to win by 85 points.

Patrick Browne playing his 200th senior game for RSMU lost the toss and Brodie Murphy pointed north, but in sunny, reasonably calm conditions Billy Nicholls received a free at the opening bounce and Craig Mullins finished off from 35 metres out for the Hawks first.

The Demons responded, but after a rushed behind, Shawn McWaters had a ping from 55 metres out in the Valleys pocket that bounced through for a behind and the visitors went coast to coast from the kick-in, but Luke Michalanney snapped a point from not far out.

The Hawks went forward again with 13 minutes gone, Cooper Dunn marked a Demon clearance, hit Justin Schahinger on the lead and from 40 metres out Schahinger made no mistake.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com