Jamestown’s annual table tennis tournament

JAMESTOWN Table Tennis Association held its annual closed tournament for club members recently.

About 35 players entered this year, the highest number for a few years, and included many juniors who were keen to have a go.

Results were:

Division 1A singles: David Klingner def Hayden Le Poidevin 9-11, 13-11. 11-5, 11-9;

Division 1B singles: Colin Black def Robbie Klemm 11-3, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8;

Division 2A singles: Donald Downing def Adam Black 11-9, 11-5, 11-4;

Division 2B singles: George Jacka def Jordan Downing 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9;

Handicap singles: George Jacka def Grace Crawford 31-30;

