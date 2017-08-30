Max mixes it with the Betts

SIX-year-old Max Nicholls had a day to remember earlier this month, when he mixed it with footy stars both on and off the field.

Max’s mum, Symonn Hutton, said the Auskick initiative was a big thrill for all involved.

“Families were invited via Auskick to attend the Eagles V Crows SANFL match with a free family voucher,” she explained.

“This enabled us all to get in to the game at no charge.

“It was a great day for the whole family.

“The kids participated in a ‘yellow brick road’ type of treasure hunt, where you visited all the sponsor tents and received lots of goodies, a free jumping castle, free face painting and loads of fun

for all.

