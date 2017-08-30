Pinery hall celebrates 50th

The Pinery community celebrated the 50th anniversary of Pinery hall on Sunday, August 20.

Past and present residents of the community, including WRC mayor Rodney Reid, and former SA premier, Steele Hall, gathered for afternoon tea, with plenty of stories shared from years gone by.

The Pinery community was thrilled Mr Hall could attend to ‘relive’ his official duty from 50 years ago when he opened the hall on May 11, 1967.

Mr Hall was invited to cut the anniversary cake, which was enjoyed by everyone during afternoon tea.

