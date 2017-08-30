Pouring funds into growing wine exports

A $50 million, three year plan to increase the value of wine exports up to a record $3.5 billion and promote wine tourism in regional communities has been

announced.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources Barnaby Joyce and Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources Senator Anne Ruston launched the Export and Regional Wine Support Package.

The package includes;

• a more than eight-fold increase in investment for marketing campaigns in the US and China,

• building the capability and capacity of grape and wine businesses to capture export and tourism opportunities, including a wine exports grants scheme for current and new exporters to China and the US,

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com