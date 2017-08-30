Riders compete for zone honours

Clare Horse & Pony Club hosted the Central Zone elimination finals on Sunday.

Riders from Balaklava (BPC), Clare (CHPC), Kadina (KPC) and Northern Yorke Peninsula (NYPPC) contested dressage, show jumping and Horse & Rider of the Year to determine who would represent the zone at the Pony Club SA State Championships at the end of September.

For the first time, adult riders were also eligible to compete and the schedule included both individual and team events.

A highlight of the competition was the Horse & Rider of the Year, in which riders contested dressage, show jumping and mounted games to determine an outright winner.

