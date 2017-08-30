Roos pumped by victory

PRE-MATCH favourite Southern Flinders disappointed its legion of fans on Saturday with an elimination final performance that was well below its best.

But for underdog Orroroo, it was a different story altogether.

The mood in the Orroroo rooms pre-game was pumped.

It was electric and the attitude was right.

Several club legends including Kev Duffy, Justin Duffy, Matthew Dignan and Keith Nutt hovered around among the playing group and their presence was very much felt.

Playing coach Luke Ellery gave the final address, club president Justin Duffy chipped in with a few well-chosen words, during which you could have heard a pin drop and it was time to go to work.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com