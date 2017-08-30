Two Wells girls scrape through to preliminary final

Two Wells (44) def Virginia (43)

What a way to kick start the finals series, with Two Wells winning by a single goal after Virginia caught their tail in the last quarter in an absolute hair-raiser.

With the finals nerves settling into the first quarter, both teams delivered the punch that we love to watch in games as important as an elimination final.

Virginia’s starting seven was atypical, with Mikaela Purdie starting on the bench, Amy Lennerth in GS and Hailey Maiden in GD.

Two Wells put the usual team forward, with best on court, Stephanie Walker (GS) and Nicole Darling (GA), moving and shooting with confidence to give Two Wells a two goal lead at the first break.

