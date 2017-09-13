A beef bonus for Burra

Burra’s Princess Royal Station beef cattle feedlot expansion will bring an estimated $32.1 million into the economy and generate 25 new jobs during construction, with a further 20 jobs once the work is complete.

Approval for the project was granted in August by the State Planning Commission and has been welcomed by the Regional Council of Goyder.

“The plans to triple the size of the enterprise will have a positive impact on our regional community,” Council’s CEO, David Stevenson, said.

The multi-million-dollar expansion will increase the capacity of the herd from about 6000 head to more than 16,600 and forms part of a long-term plan by the company to meet demand for its premium, grain-fed cattle.

