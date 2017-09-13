Dohnts have their hands full…

Mary may have had a little lamb, but the Dohnt family near Snowtown has five!

Yes, quintuplets!

Michelle and Chris Dohnt were out feeding cows last week and checking on their ewes which were lambing.

“As we were driving around, I noticed a ewe with twins, and it looked like one lamb was having trouble getting up,” Michelle said.

“We went back to have a look and couldn’t believe it when we saw five lambs with her.”

As it was late in the day, Michelle and Chris knew the ewe wouldn’t be able to keep five lambs safe overnight, so they called their sons, Luke and Sam, to come and help.

