Don’t forget to fertilise the ‘top paddock’

So the farm plan is done, everything is set for the year ahead … but have you remembered to ‘fertilise the top paddock’, make some decisions to ensure you have a good life to go with a ‘good’ farm?

Maybe it is easy to disregard this, put it on the “I’ll do it later” list, but planning to nurture yourself and your family are key to choosing a good life and ‘growing yourself’ to cope with whatever it throws at you.

Leading business consultant Ken Solly, Solly Business Services at Naracoorte – key lunchtime speaker at the Hart Field Day on September 19 – has five top tips in choosing the life you want instead of leaving it to chance. He said:

• Regardless of your age always have all five plans in place – business, personal, retirement, succession and estate (one page for each can suffice);

