Lifestyles of Burra and Peterborough to be aired

Channel Seven lifestyle program, SA Weekender was in the area last week filming at prominent heritage sites around Peterborough and Burra.

Reporter, Kelly Golding, and crew, shot two days in Peterborough focusing on the town’s mining history, and in particular as one of the stops on the Heritage Rail Trail and the Steamtown Sound and Light Show.

The team then spent two days in Burra where it experienced the Heritage Passport, visiting the Monster Mine, Morphett’s Engine House, Redruth Gaol and the Unicorn Brewery Cellars.

It also shot a story on the Paxton Square Cottages, interviewing manager Ann Thomsen about how the cottages have been refurbished with reverse cycle heat and air.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com