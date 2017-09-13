Mallala Ag Bureau recently held its annual dinner meeting with special guest, Michael Angelakis.

Michael spoke on his life in the seafood industry, his early days with Angelakis Bros Ocean Catch, his passion for agriculture and his TV show Out of The Blue.

Michael and his family originally lived and fished on the West Coast at Ceduna, making their move to Woodville in 1973, so the children, including Michael, could complete their education in Adelaide. Michael’s passion for the seafood industry did not diminish, and within a short time, the family was delivering fresh seafood to Chinese restaurants across Adelaide.

As the business grew, they developed their own brand name Ocean Catch, their turnover hit more than $25 million and they were soon employing 140 families.

Michael is heavily involved with Tasting Australia, the Tourism board, Consuming Passion, and of course, TV show Out of the Blue with his great friend, Michael Keelan.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com