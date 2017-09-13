Rotation as important as what you grow each year

When it comes to making cropping decisions, rotation should be up there with crop choices according to Canadian plant pathology researcher Dr Kelly Turkington who will present at the Hart Field Day on September 19.

“My take home message will be for farmers to recognise the inherent riskiness of short rotations, and understand the issues they face so that they can implement the most effective strategies for crop and pest management,” Dr Turkington said.

“I will emphasise the role of rotations, but then outline some implications and options related to disease management when rotational intervals are short.”

In his presentation at Hart, Dr Turkington will give an insight into the Canadian research experience and says that being proactive rather than reactive is critical for sustainable crop and disease management.

