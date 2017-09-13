Sarah scoops Rural Ambassador award

Agricultural teacher from Orroroo, Sarah Hazel was announced winner of the 2017 State Rural Ambassador Award last Tuesday, at the State Rural Ambassador Awards dinner run by the SA Country Shows Association.

Ms Hazel, 26, said she was truly honoured to represent such a motivated and passionate group of ambassadors and the show societies of South Australia.

“I hope to highlight the current and future fabulous connections being made between country shows and royal shows, agriculture and education,” she said.

Ms Hazel was representing the Northern Region and is a teacher at Orroroo Area School.

She has an interest in agriculture and environment, and has contributed significantly to the show’s committee.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com

Photo supplied by: Stock Journal