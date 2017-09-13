Top tips for long term productivity

While crop production on cracking clay soils can be relatively resilient to agronomic management changes such as rotations and tillage in the short term, decisions made now can have a major impact on productivity, profitability and soil resources in the long term.

That is one of the key messages from Agriculture Victoria Research senior scientist Professor Roger Armstrong who will present at the Hart Field Day on Tuesday, September 19.

Prof Armstrong’s long-term trials in Victoria’s Wimmera have shown the significant impact crop management decisions can have on productivity, profitability and the soil resource, particularly 10-20 years down the track.

“In the short term there’s a huge amount of resilience of the rotation and tillage practice on our high quality cracking clay soils, you can get away with a lot in the short term but the crunch comes later down the line,” he said.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com