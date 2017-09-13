Young and Clements crowned

HUMMOCKS’ Sarah Young claimed her fourth A1 Plains Producer Medal on Saturday night, while Mallala midfielder, Jordan Clements, stole the A grade football medal with a best on ground performance in the final round.

Balaklava’s Lachlan Michael and Virginia’s Brad Hoepner made the early running and Hoepner pulled away in the middle part of the season.

Clements and teammate, Joel Montgomerie, picked up votes consistently through the year but it was a three-vote performance in the round 16, coincidentally against Virginia, that landed Clements the win by one vote over Hoepner.

The Adelaide-based cabinet maker originally hails from Kimba on the Eyre Peninsula.

