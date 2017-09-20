Enjoy more of your life

This is the time of year when we start to feel the warm weather returning and the winter cold leaving us.

It’s a time when we feel more energetic and start doing our spring cleaning.

It’s also a time we realise how much work there is to do around the house!

If you’re thinking that, maybe it’s time to consider a move to something easier to maintain that leaves you free to enjoy more of life.

Life Care has an independent living village based at Hayfield Plains, Balaklava.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com