Hawks v Tigers in epic decider

The 2017 NEFL A grade grand final between the RSMU Hawks and the BSR Tigers at Riverton this Saturday promises to be an epic we won’t forget in a hurry.

The Hawks had the luxury of kicking back last Saturday and having a bo-peep at the two combatants going at it on the Clare oval, after coming from behind at three quarter time in the second semi final at Burra the week before to get over the Tigers by 21 points.

Aiming to bounce back from their second semi final loss the Tigers received a decent early crack from the Demons in the preliminary final at Clare last Saturday, but they were good enough to shrug off the opposition and kick away to win by a comfortable 67-point margin.

Prior to their second semi final clash, these two clubs fought out two close encounters during the minor round, BSR won the round five meeting at Riverton by four points and at Redhill in round 12, RSMU won by nine points.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com