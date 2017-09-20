Owls hunt down club’s first flag

ANGLE Vale claimed its first ever APFL premiership with an impressive 82-point win over Virginia.

The Owls took the early ascendancy but really rammed home its advantage with a five-goal to none second term, taking a 51-point lead into the main break.

Virginia kept in distant touch, booting two goals to three in the third quarter but a goalless final term meant Angle Vale ran out comfortable winners.

Things got a bit heated in the second quarter but the Owls held their composure and stuck to the game plan.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com