Rams make it three in a row

VIRGINIA collected the premiership hat trick on Saturday, the four-point win over Mallala completing a third flag in a row for the Rams’ reserves.

The affair got off to a hot start, mainly from Virginia early, booting the first three goals of the game.

Mallala started to get their hands on the footy, Brett Tucker and co in defence starting the Magpies’ forward movements and bringing their wingers into play.

This led to a change of momentum, as the Griffiths pairing, Nathan and Daniel, hit the scoreboard with majors in what ended an even term

