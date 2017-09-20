Ride against suicide rolls into Two Wells

More than 100 motorcycles of all shapes and sizes lined the main street of Two Wells at the weekend to help raise awareness of mental health and funds for suicide prevention services.

Sunday September 10 saw the second ‘Ride Against Suicide’ roll into Two Wells in a cavalcade of support for those affected by suicide; those who contemplate, and those left behind.

The ride also strongly supported national ‘R U OK? Day, which was on September 14, a day aimed to keep individuals connected, in the hope of preventing suicide.

Riders gathered at the Two Wells War Memorial Garden for a short service, where local RSL president, Tony Flaherty, spoke briefly on the importance of making sure “our mates are ok”.

