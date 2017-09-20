Second time lucky for Roosters

TWO Wells pulled a rabbit out of the hat on Saturday to win the A grade grand final by 13-points over Mallala, just the second time in the three-year tenure of coach, Neville Seccafien, that his side has beaten the Magpies.

“It was an important day to do it,” the successful coach chuckled.

Fumbling through an interview on minimum sleep, it’s almost fair to say even he was somewhat surprised they had won only 18 hours earlier.

Despite the hiding his side copped in the second semi final, followed by a desperately close win in the prelim, there was always a base level of belief amongst the group.

But that grew significantly soon after the first bounce, when Peter Seccafien bobbed up with a timely snap for the first goal of the game, followed by Jamie Humphrys threading the needle from the pocket.

