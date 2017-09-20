Tanunda claims premiership flag

U15 Grand Final

Tanunda 6 defeated CDHA United 1

Goals: Tanunda – Tristan Pfeiffer 4, Sam Bentley 1, Jay Rice 1; CDHA United – Nick Burfitt 1

This was going to be a hard task to break down the polished turf style that Tanunda plays so well, going into the finals undefeated but they say anything can happen in finals!

CDHA’s coaching tips were to play hard, show good sportsmanship and most of all have fun.

Tanunda won the toss and opted for the ball.

Both teams showed some nerves, CDHA was able to move the ball forward into attack, dictating the play for the first eight minutes of the game.

Tanunda gathered its structure and turned this around continually keeping CDHA’s defence busy.

