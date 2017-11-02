Balaklava Green takes top spot

DIVISION TWO

Balaklava Green assumed top position in the division two standings following its 45 shot win over Hamley White with all rinks up.

Owen Chapman (BGr) recorded a comfortable 39-14 win over John Parry (HW); Colin Milton (BGr) accounted for Trevor Turner (HW) 25-18, while Jim Bastian (BGr) defeated John Knoblauch (HW) 27-14.

Tarlee had its third win for the season with a tight five shot win over Mallala Grey.

Peter Dunn’s (T) 29-15 win over Rosemary Jenkin (MG) and Deane Branson’s (T) 25-17 defeat of Barb Miller (MG) covered Ian Rohde’s (T) 28-11 loss to Terry Halford (MG).

Port Wakefield Gold emerged nine shot victors over Riverton Blue.

While Bronwyn Olsen (PG) lost 22-18 to Di Schwarz (RB), Lydia Berry’s (PWG) 27-23 win over Pam Volkert (RB) and Les Johnson’s (PWG) defeat of John Glistak (RB) swayed the match in the favour of Port Wakefield Gold.

Mallala White had a comfortable 33 shot win over Wasleys Red.

Nathan Cocks (MW) won 37-12 against John McDonnell (WR); Jim Evans (MW) drew with David Coutts (WR) 21-all, while Jeff Thomas (MW) defeated Peter Klement (WR) 26-18.

