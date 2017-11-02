Bushfire beware

A new campaign to raise bushfire awareness this season was launched on Sunday with this year’s strong message being, ‘Complacency Kills’.

The campaign features everyday people convinced they won’t be impacted by fire.

It aims to encourage anyone living in, travelling through or visiting a bushfire risk area to act now and do their “5 Minute Bushfire Plan”.

Fire ban season has been declared in two fire ban districts and another eight regions are set to come online on today (November 1.)

Emergency Services Minister, Chris Picton, said it’s crucial for everyone to heed the message now, before it’s too late.

