Centurion Shooter: “Spot for Maxi at 6”

STANLEY

THE grand final rematch between Lower North and Brinkworth/Koolunga at Ralli Park was a relatively tame affair with the main troublemakers, Chris Marshall and Ryan McPharlin, out of the Buffalos side.

Jason “Shooter” McPharlin’s 125 was the difference between the two sides and the star allrounder had some words for his cousin, Ryan.

“If Maxi wants to come back, I think he’d have to bat at six,” Jason posed.

Saturday could have been very different had Goldcaps president, Simon Goss, made the most of some standard outfield chances.

“On more than one occasion he tried to make the simple look spectacular, it ended up looking like some very average cricket,” straight-shooting Brinky speedster, Isaac Moller said.

Goss simply said the Goldcaps had no answer for McPharlin, and suggested he may still be under the weather from the footy flag in late September.

