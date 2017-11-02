Etabez wins top school sports award

Clare High School prefect Etabez Donato has won the school’s 2017 Pierre de Coubertin Award.

The Australian Olympic Committee awards the prestigious Pierre de Coubertin Award to students who are active participants and leaders in sport and who display the Olympic ideals of fair play and sportsmanship.

Etabez has been a committed and high achieving PE student throughout her time at Clare High School, representing the school in athletics, swimming, cross country, basketball and touch football at school carnivals, knockout competitions, Lower North and Adelaide level.

Etabez has also excelled in sport in the local community, particularly hockey having recently being selected as a member of the 2017 Australian U21 Country team. She has represented the state in underage and open State Country teams.

