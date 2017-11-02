Mitchell goes bang as Rebels rock

ANDREW Mitchell played his first game for the season on Saturday and went bang, smashing a century as the Rebels smacked Sevenhill by 127 runs at Sevenhill.

Auburn/Mintaro/Watervale won the toss, elected to bat first and the cherry was like a watermelon as Mitchell cut loose early with the support of Kym Allen, but after an 88-run stand, Allen was caught by Morne Scheepers off Scott Kuerschner for 19.

Shannon Parker joined Mitchell and the pair went blow for blow, taking the total to 122 before Parker was caught by Richard Moulds off the bowling of Michael Dopson for 17, bringing Tyson Webb to the crease.

Mitchell and Webb kept the scoreboard ticking over but after accumulating 40 runs, Webb was bowled by Rodger Cole for 23 and when Ryan McDermid was run out for 4, the Rebels were 4 for 179.

Four runs later, Matt Wells finally made the big breakthrough, dismissing Mitchell, caught by Moulds for a majestic 108 and it was 6 for 204 when Jason Dohnt had his castle knocked over by Angus Edmondson for 6, but the real fireworks were about to erupt.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com