Nothin’ but net for outdoor courts

CLARE and District Basketball Association’s bold shift to outdoor courts was a revelation for the competition last week, with spectators packing the area for both Tuesday and Friday night’s fixtures.

The association, working with the Clare Facilities Management Committee put plans in place over the offseason to shift to the new outdoor venue in a bid to condense match nights from four a week, to two.

Basketball court subcommittee chairperson, Katie Liebelt, said the first week drew a collective sigh of relief.

“It was amazing, even though it rained both nights, the atmosphere was unbelievable,” she laughed.

“There wasn’t any walking room around the courts, it was just flat out.

“It’s a bit unusual getting used to the new lines but otherwise, it’s been overwhelming, I couldn’t believe it was all happening.”

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com