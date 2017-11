The Spalding Primary School Annual Billy Cart Race sped back into town last Friday evening.

Cart loads of fun was had as the vehicles sped through the streets, with Fastest Boy – Charlie Kriesl clocking up 37 kilometres per hour and Fastest Girl – Lucy Trengove coming in at

33/kmph.

Charlton Hammat’s entry won Most Innovative Cart.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com