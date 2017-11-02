Tarlee Bakery’s bustling business

Tarlee Bakery is celebrating one year in business, with owners, Scott and Shannon Mullins, very pleased with their decision to start up the business.

“We lived in Tarlee and I was a travelling business rep, and saw a market for a quick ‘grab and go’ type bakery business for passing traffic,” Scott said.

So when the previous take-away business closed, Scott left his job, and with Shannon, decided to ‘have a go.’

“If you don’t put everything in to it, it won’t happen,” Scott said.

Scott said it has been busier than they thought it would be, with lots of passing traffic stopping off for a delicious coffee and something to eat.

