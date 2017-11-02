Wakey, Wasleys remain unbeaten

Another excellent day of bowls was played out last weekend with a smattering of close results sprinkled across both divisions.

DIVISION ONE

Round four in division one started with Mallala recording a comfortable 22 shot win over Owen with all rinks up.

While Yvonne Kelly (M) had a tight 21-19 win against Peter Freebairn (O); Murray Launer (M) recorded a handy 32-18 win over Michael Lamont (O) while Franco Vanzini (M) accounted for Tim Harkness (O) 25-19.

Riverton suffered its fourth loss in a row, at the hands of Hamley Bridge.

The eventual margin was 15 shots.

Andy Lemmon (HB) defeated Mark Griffiths (R) 25-21; Mal O’Brien (HB) lost 28-23 to Dean Willmott (R), with Harry Frencken (HB) securing the match points for his side after accounting for Cath Greenslade (R) 34-18.

The closest match of the round was the clash between Tarlee and Wasleys.

Only five shots eventually separated the two sides with Wasleys gaining the match points.

Ben Bowman (W) beat Ron Clarke (T) 27-21, John Bubner (W) had a tight 20-19 win over Wayne Molineux (T), while Dave Olive (W) narrowly lost to John Perry (T) 23-21.

