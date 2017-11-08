Darcy our next STAR leader

Burra Community School student, Darcy Cousins (pictured right), has been selected to participate in the STAR Group Youth Leadership Camp, to be held at the Echunga Police Reserve, in January 2018.

All South Australian secondary schools were offered the opportunity to nominate one student who has demonstrated attributes such as leadership skills, sound and logical thinking, the ability to motivate others, working coherently as a part of a team and able to partake in moderate levels of physical exercise free from injury.

