Harvest under way

Early canola, peas and lentils are being harvested in earnest as the mild conditions continue, allowing crops to ripen and fill at a better rate.

Last weekend’s wind, rain and hail were devastating for many growers of lentils as the stormy weather stripped yield by up to 50 per cent, with ripe lentils ending up on the ground.

Lentils were not the only crop to suffer.

Those farmers who are planning to direct-head canola suffered losses as well, as ripe canola crops shook to the ground.

Windrowed canola crops faired okay with the heavy rows remaining largely unscathed.

Early indications are that canola is delivering the goods with yields being reported of around 1.5 to 2.7 tonnes per hectare.

Oils are low overall, however some growers have jagged good levels.

Lentil yields are varied and it’s a wait-and-see on that front.

