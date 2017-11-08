Junior cricket fun in Clare

Miloin2Cricket and T20 Blast cricket is in full swing in Clare for summer 2017-18 and any junior cricketing boy or girl is welcome to join in the fun on Tuesdays 4.30pm-5.30pm.

Milo Cricket is aimed at five to 12 year olds while T20 Blast is aimed at children aged seven to 12, with parents and carers strongly encouraged to get out on the oval and get involved with their child.

To register go to playcricket.com.au or for more information phone The Valleys Lifestyle Centre.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com