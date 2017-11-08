Lower North emphatic at Long Plains

LOWER North cruised down the road to meet neighbour Long Plains on Saturday and they were emphatic in dismantling the locals by nine wickets.

Long Plains decided to bat first after winning the toss, but they never got going with Caleb McPharlin trapping both Ryan Litzow for 3 and Jacob Curnow for a duck and it was 2 for 14.

Sam McArdle joined opening batsman Robbie Bushell but after a four-run stand, Bushell was bowled by Aaron Cross for 14 and when Cross struck again, dismissing Tom Gameau, caught by Jordan Taylor for a duck, the Tigers were 4 for 20.

Cross was on line for a third time with the total on 34, bowling Ben Gibson for 11, it was 6 for 41 when Brad Jones was caught by Tom Chapman off Taylor for a duck and two runs later, Cross nailed his fourth scalp rattling Connor Lane’s timber for 2.

McArdle was still in the middle witnessing the carnage and was joined by George Brice-Marwood and finally a decent partnership developed with pair accumulating 40 runs for the eighth wicket.

Taylor put an end to the partnership getting rid of McArdle, caught by Martin Bond for 26 before Taylor cleaned up the tail, trapping James Molenaar in front of his stumps for a duck and German Orobitg has his bails removed by Taylor for

a duck.

