Pink wins Clare primary sports day

Clare Primary School held its sports day recently, with Pink winning overall, followed by Ashton in second place, Maynard third and Knappstein fourth.

Individual results included:

Year 3 girls championship

1st Larni Cook

2nd Aysha Salt

Year 3 boys

1st Cody Harrold and Mitchell Quinton

2nd Darcy Vasek and Riley Griffin

Year 4 girls

1st Zoe Pawelski

2nd Isabel Henshaw

Year 4 boys

1st Zac Lalic

2nd Coby Waldhuter and Cooper Wurfel

Year 5 girls

1st Esther Head

2nd Shiloh Brentson

Year 5 boys

1st Will Trouchet

2nd Max Heinrich

Year 6 girls

1st Isabel Price

2nd Ellie Johnson

Year 6 boys

1st Lachie Lucas

2nd Levi Heath

