Pink wins Clare primary sports day

Clare Primary School held its sports day recently, with Pink winning overall, followed by Ashton in second place, Maynard third and Knappstein fourth.
Individual results included:
Year 3 girls championship
1st Larni Cook
2nd Aysha Salt
Year 3 boys
1st Cody Harrold and Mitchell Quinton
2nd Darcy Vasek and Riley Griffin
Year 4 girls
1st Zoe Pawelski
2nd Isabel Henshaw
Year 4 boys
1st Zac Lalic
2nd Coby Waldhuter and Cooper Wurfel
Year 5 girls
1st Esther Head
2nd Shiloh Brentson
Year 5 boys
1st Will Trouchet
2nd Max Heinrich
Year 6 girls
1st Isabel Price
2nd Ellie Johnson
Year 6 boys
1st Lachie Lucas
2nd Levi Heath
