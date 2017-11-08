Radiant art work

The annual Balaklava and Riverton High Schools Art Exhibition, Radiance, officially opened last Wednesday at Balaklava Courthouse Gallery.

The art exhibition has been running for six years, started initially by Balaklava, with Riverton joining in 2014.

The first exhibition in 2012 was started to provide an opportunity for students to present their work in a formal exhibition setting, and link in with the broader Balaklava arts community.

Joining with Riverton & District High School has enabled both schools to promote the arts in public education and wider communities.

The current exhibition will run until November 18.

