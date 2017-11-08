Rams appoint Cooper as coach

“The field’s been the top two for a long while, no one’s been able to really muster them up for a little while, it’s always been the top two strong sides, you want to give them top two a nudge and get a game style that can keep with them, physical and fitness wise.”

Cooper only played three games this year with a nagging leg injury keeping him sidelined for the majority of the season, but all going well, the number seven will be running around in 2018 and will be complimented by the experienced Herbie Glacken sitting on the bench as assistant-coach.

The club is hoping to have all their squad from this year return for 2018 and naturally they’re on the hunt for a few quality players to fill in the gaps that have appeared recently.

