Visitors rule Roo Park

BOOLEROO-Willowie chased down and passed Orroroo’s total while hardly raising a sweat at Roo Park Saturday.

Orroroo batted first and came in with a modest 6/176 off its 40 overs.

The early loss of Matt Kuerschner for three runs at 1/10 should have inspired Booleroo-Willowie’s bowlers but the three-pronged attack of David Clarke, Dion Foulis and Damian Smith was severely dealt with by opener, John Sheehan and No.3 Austin Nutt.

It was 2/64 when Nutt went for 27, and by the time Sheehan got out for a match-high 68, Orroroo was looking good on 4/134.

Aiden Lee (26), John Richardson (29 n.o.) and Sundries (12) added runs.

Booleroo-Willowie wicket-keeper, Matt Hanisch, swapped the gloves for the ball and was immediately successful with the wickets of Sheehan, Jason Wood (0) and journeyman Todd Baker (8) to give him 3/38 off six overs.

