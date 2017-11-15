Ahoy there! Gladstone’s Treasure Island tribute

St Joseph’s Parish School in Gladstone held its biennial school production recently, this year based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel Treasure Island and was directed and choreographed by local performer Judy Lewis.

After more than a term of preparation, students performed in both a matinee and an evening performance over two days.

Principal Martin Hayes said it really was a whole school community effort in getting the production onto the stage.

“We rely on many people for the success of our production, from staff and students to parents and local businesses but a lot of the credit must go to Mrs Judy Lewis, who directs and choreographs our productions,” he said.

