Alinta consults but ongoing questions from community

The company has formally submitted its development application to the State Government and held the meeting hoping to inform residents about the project, with specialist consultants in attendance providing details and also answering questions.

Not everyone thought the structure, or even the timing, of the meeting, which started at 5pm, was appropriate.

Fischer resident, Crystal Molloy, attended the meeting and said she came away disappointed.

Mrs Molloy, 32, lives about a kilometre from the proposed plant site with her husband Dean, and three children under the age of 10.

