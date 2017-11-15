Auburn cemetery assessed

To assist in identifying the extent and restoration cost of the damage caused to the senseless vandalism of the Auburn cemetery last week, the Clare & Gilbert Valleys Council is having the site assessed by a monumental mason.

“This will give a clearer indication of the extent and cost of the damage to individual sites,” Mayor Allan Aughey OAM said.

“I would encourage families to make contact with us here at the council on 88 426 400 where we are compiling a database.”

“We have spoken with the police and will be having further meetings with them later this week to be updated on their investigations,” he said.

“Elected members and I share in the community’s grief and we will do all we can to endeavour to have the culprits prosecuted.”

Council has undertaken an inspection of the 13 other cemeteries in the district and has found no additional vandalism.

