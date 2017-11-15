Auburn Institute given to community

The Clare & Gilbert Valleys Council has handed over the title of the Auburn Institute to its community.

The Institute is a community hub and has needed some maintenance over recent years, with the council providing a one-off grant of $10,000 to cover running costs for the first 12 months of community ownership, as well as funding to $220,000 for repairs.

Mayor Allan Aughey OAM was pleased with the outcome which will see the historic building continue to thrive in the hands of its community.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com