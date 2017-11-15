Building Better in round two

Last week, the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Acting Minister for Regional Development and Acting Minister for Local Government and Territories, the Hon Darren Chester MP, announced the opening of Round Two of the Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF).

BBRF is a competitive, merit based grant program, which supports regional areas through infrastructure projects under the Infrastructure Projects stream and community strengthening projects under the Community Investments stream.

The Department of Industry, Innovation and Science is responsible for administering the program on behalf of the Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development.

Applications close on December 19, 2017.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com