Christian Outreach celebrates 25 years

Clare Valley Christian Outreach (CVCO) celebrated 25 years of life and ministry in the Clare Valley on Sunday, October 22.

CVCO manages the Christian Bookshop in Edwards’ Mall, the Thrift and Furniture Shop in Burton Street along with the Clare Christian Emergency Relief Centre and also supports school and youth ministry.

Outlying ministries are the Blyth Community Network, Mental Health Volunteer Support Program and until recently, Brinkworth Safety Net.

To celebrate the 25-year milestone, about 150 people gathered at St Michael’s Catholic Church to give thanks in worship, with Pastor Tim Klein, formerly of the Clare Lutheran parish, returning to be guest preacher. John White, immediate past president and Jill Schunke, president, were worship leaders.

