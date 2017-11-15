Eudunda heavy vehicle bypass open

A new heavy vehicle bypass linking the Worlds End and Thiele highways at Eudunda officially opened this week is set to improve freight movement through the region with benefits for local farmers.

The bypass also addresses safety and amenity issues raised by the Eudunda community, alleviating the need for heavy vehicles to travel through the town centre.

Works completed by the Regional Council of Goyder included a new road link extending Three Chain Road to the Thiele Highway, a new junction at the Thiele Highway, a modified junction at Thiele Highway, South Terrace Viterra silo access, and minor junction improvements along the route to the Viterra bunker site.

Regional Development Minister Geoff Brock officially opened the $1.4 million bypass, which was an outcome of the 90 Day ‘Improving Road Transport for the Agriculture Industry’ project.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com