Local ladies’ lavish luncheon

It was more of a lazy walk than a sprint for those attending the Two Wells Red Cross Melbourne Cup lunch on the first Tuesday in November, but with glorious spring weather bathing the venue in sunshine, no-one

really cared.

Two Wells local, Pam Duncan, opened up her home and hosted the event.

Pam cooked a delicious three-course meal (well, perhaps it was more like five courses as there was a variety of yummy sweets on hand!) and with just moments before the horses jumped from the starting gates, a sweep was quickly organised.

Lucky to pick number 22 and eventual Cup winner, Rekindling, was Pam’s daughter-in-law, Fiona Duncan, with Betty Franklin placing second with Johannes Vermeer, and Jasmin Daniele third with Max Dynamite.

